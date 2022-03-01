ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the second straight week, a University of New Mexico softball player has been recognized by the conference.

After a dominating performance during the Lobo Classic last weekend, sophomore Amber Linton was named Mountain West Pitcher of the Week. Linton appeared in three games pitching 14.1 innings while striking out 20 with a .98 ERA.

The Lobos pitching staff is off to a hot start, and coach Congleton has liked what she has seen so far. “Its been awesome, I mean Amber, you know Emma both with 1 ERA’s and the rest of the crew helping out,” said Congleton. “I mean, its made the difference in what we are doing this year for sure.”

The Lobos are currently 10-3 on the young season. Up next for the Lobos is the South Coast Invitational this weekend in Santa Barbara, California.