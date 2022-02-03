ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Mountain West 2022 softball preseason poll was revealed on Thursday. The poll is voted on by the nine coaches in the conference, and apparently, UNM is not viewed as much of a threat.

The Lobos are predicted to finish seventh in the conference. UNM received 17 voting points, which was only two more than San Jose State and Utah State (tied for eighth), and a whopping 18 points behind projected sixth-place Colorado State. A full look at the voting breakdown can be found online.

UNM is coming off a 2021 season where the Lobos finished seventh in the Mountain West with a 9-15 conference record. The 2022 season, however, is giving the Lobos more reasons to be optimistic. Thanks to fewer COVID-19 restrictions this year, UNM has been able to put in work during the fall season and the players believe the extra time could be the difference in having a successful year.

The Lobos open the 2022 season in Tucson, Arizona for the Candrea Classic. UNM will play Oregon State on February 11.