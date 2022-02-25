ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – University of New Mexico softball played in game one of their annual Lobo Classic Tournament on Thursday. They hosted UTEP in what was UNM’s home opener of the 2022 season.

The Lobos got off to a great start as Leslie Romero gave UNM a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first with a solo home run to right-center. Romero not only hit her first home run of the year in this game though, as she would tack on two more runs later, off of a 2-run single in the 3rd.

UTEP would make things interesting late in this game, as they tied it at 4 in the top of the 7th, but a sac fly walk-off would end it in the home half of the inning. The Lobos won their 7th game of the season, 5-4.

Now 7-3 on the year UNM will move on to host North Dakota State on Friday at 5:30 p.m.