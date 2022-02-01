ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo softball season is right around the corner. Thanks to a successful fall season, UNM has built the strongest team chemistry in recent years, and the team is hopeful that it will translate to the diamond.

With COVID-19 restrictions being less intensive this season, the Lobos were able to conduct a somewhat normal offseason. Senior Andrea Howard has seen what it takes to be successful on the field, and knows just how important it is to be able to grow as a team during the fall. “It translates tremendously,” said Howard. “Last fall we weren’t able to have a full season, just because of COVID, so this fall, it was awesome to be able to work together and really gel together so I’m really looking forward to this season. I think we’re going to have a lot of success.”

In addition to the extra practice time, the Lobos have taken the time to bond off the field. “We took our kids to the Jemez, they’re working as a group and everything has just kind of clicked for us,” said coach Congleton. “So, I’m feeling good. The chemistry in the looker room has been phenomenal.”

UNM finished the 2021 season 4-17 in Mountain West play, however remain optimistic about 2022. The Lobos are expecting to compete for the conference title this year and have a roster that includes seven seniors in addition to a promising young corps.

UNM opens up the regular season on February 11 against Oregon State at the Candrea Classic tournament in Tucson. The Lobos first home game will be against UTEP on February 24.