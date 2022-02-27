ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico softball team is off to a great start in their 2022 season. The Lobos have now won five straight games and are currently 10-3 on the year.

UNM Capped of their “Lobo Classic Tournament” with four straight victories and it ended on Sunday with a win due to run-rule. UNM beat Tarleton State 8-0 in 5 innings.

“Oh, so very proud we have kind of put all sections of the game together. You know, we got our offense going, we have our defense going, and our pitchers have been doing a phenomenal job. We are so excited”, said UNM Softball Coach Paula Congleton.

UNM will move on to play in South Coast Invitational in California, Thursday thru Saturday. The Lobos will start with UC Santa Barbara on Thursday at noon.