ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – National signing day was Wednesday, and the Lobos added six new players to the class of 2022. Here is a quick look at the new signees.

Landon Williams, a defensive end from Albuquerque is the only high school product to sign with the Lobos during this signing cycle. Williams is the first athlete from Albuquerque High to play for a Division I program in over 30 years.

The Lobos may have found a new quarterback via transfer. Former Kansas Jayhawk, Miles Kendrick will be coming to Albuquerque to suit up for the cherry and silver.

Four other players will be coming to New Mexico via the transfer portal. Safety Jordan Nichols is coming from North Texas, Geordan Porter a wide receiver is coming from Danny Gonzales’ old stomping grounds at ASU, Defensive back Hunter Sellers is coming from Pitt, and junior college transfer Sherod While is transferring from Mt. San Jacinto.