ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Following a successful start to the outdoor season over the weekend, University of New Mexico senior Rivaldo Leacock was named Mountain West Track Athlete of the Week.

The St. George, Barbados native make a splash in his outdoor debut for the Lobos by recording his best race time in the 400m hurdles. His time of 50.79 seconds marks the 11th fastest time in the nation this season and the best by a Barbados runner.

Leacock and the rest of his Lobo teammates will be back on the track this weekend. The team will be divided as some will participate in the Stanford invitational while others compete in the Texas Tech Masked Rider.