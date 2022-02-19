ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Saturday was the last home game of the season for the UNM women’s basketball team. The Lobos gave the seniors a day to remember as UNM beat Boise State 89-62.

Super senior and Roswell, New Mexico native led all scorers with 20 points on 7-12 shooting. The guard also finished the game with a game-leading seven assists and three rebounds. Two other seniors also finished in double figures for the Lobos as Tora Duff and Shai McGruder had 17 and 12 respectively. Rounding out the seniors for the Lobos were Antonia Anderson with nine points and Tay Duff with eight.

“It was amazing, and emotional,” said De La Cerda. “I’m glad I got to do it with all my teammates, my coaches, my family, the fans. It was a great goodbye. We still got a lot more to finish, so I guess, or something, because we got a big goal ahead of us.”

The Lobos still have two games remaining in the regular season on the road against Fresno State and San Jose State. The Mountain West tournament will take place March 6-9 in Las Vegas.