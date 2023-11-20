ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was all you can eat for UNM Running Back Jacory Croskey Merritt last Saturday night.

Merritt ran for 209 yards on 21 carries in a 25-17 victory at Fresno State. That performance earned him Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week honors, announced Monday morning.

“It’s a blessing, you know. First off, I want to thank God, thank my O-lineman for them paving the way for me to be able to have the success that I have,” said Croskey Merritt. It just feels amazing.”

The man affectionately known by his teammates as “Bill” is only 43 yards from a 1,000-yard season. He will have a chance to reach that mark when the Lobos take on Utah State on Friday. The win at Fresno gave the Lobos four wins for the first time since 2018.

The Lobos and Fresno State have a 1:30 p.m. start time on Friday.