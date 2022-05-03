ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A member of the University of New Mexico’s women’s track and field team has been honored by the conference. Sophomore Elise Thorner was named Mountain West Women’s Track Athlete of the Week on Tuesday.

Thorner dominated the 3000m steeplechase at the Payton Jordan Invitational last week. The sophomore ran a time of 9:32.42, which puts her third on the NCAA DI qualifying list. The Langport, England native set a new U23 UK record with her time.

The Lobos will be back on the track for the Mountain West Outdoor Championships beginning on May 12. The meet will take place in Fresno, California.