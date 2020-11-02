UNM Ray Birmingham’s thoughts on Mountain West conference format

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Mountain West released its spring sports season formats this week. It is much different for baseball and while the University of New Mexico Head Coach Ray Birmingham understands why they had to make changes to the conference format, he doesn’t like it too much.
“It’s probably going to be a little more expensive. We were trying to save money back in April and most of our games were at home or were a bus ride and we only had three flights. This changed it to six, said Birmingham.
