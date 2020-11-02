UNM Ray Birmingham’s thoughts on Mountain West conference format

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Jackson and Wink trained Maurice Greene made weight on Friday, ahead of his UFC bout with Greg Hardy on Saturday. Hardy did not come in on weight initially but after a second try, he would come in on weight and will be 14 pounds heavier than Greene.

Prior to this fight, KRQE Sports talked to Greene and it doesn't seem like he would be fazed by his opponent coming in heavier than he is. "The long and the short of it is, you can have a game plan and you can think you know how you are going to do it, but whoever shows up that night to fight is going to win the fight. You know, I want it more. I got a family to feed. You know, he was already in the NFL, I need to buy a house big homie, you know you are just in my way," said Greene. Main Card bouts for that UFC Fight Card will start at 5 p.m. on Saturday on ESPN+.