UNM rallies with last minute threes against UNLV

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was raining threes in the final moments of the Lobos battle against UNLV on Monday night. After trailing for most of the game, it was LaTora Duff draining a dagger from beyond the arc with five seconds remaining to give UNM a 71-68 victory.

UNM trailed each of the first three quarters going into the final one. The Lobos only shot 10-34 in the first half, including 4-17 from three-point range, however, the poor shooting early did not derail the cherry and silver. The fourth quarter was a much different story as UNM connected on four of six threes, as well as a three-point play by Shai McGruder. The point surge was enough to power the Lobos past the Rebels and give UNM a 2-0 conference record.

Looking at the box score, it was an impressive night for the Lobo starters. Shai McGruder posted another double-double and led the team in both points and rebounds with 17 and 15 respectively. The Duff twins, LaTora and LaTascya, each had 14 points, while New Mexico native, Jaedyn De La Cerda, finished with 15.

Moving on to the next game, UNM will travel to Utah State to play the Aggies on Thursday. The Lobos will then return home to The Pit on Sunday to host San Diego State.