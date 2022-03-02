ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Spring practice is in full swing for the UNM football team. Many players are getting used to their roles in the 2022 system, however, one player, in particular, is getting used to an entirely new position.

Bear Milacek originally came to the Lobos as a quarterback. During his time in high school, Milacek accounted for over 5,200 yards and 44 touchdowns. The Anthem, Arizona native redshirted during the 2021 season, however, he maintained going hard with his workouts.

“I had no idea I was going to be a linebacker until we got in the weight room,” said Milacek. “I started working out with the linebackers. I was with Tavion and I was with a running back too and pushing about the same weight and coach Gonzales came up to me and said I want you to be one of the linebackers in the spring. I was excited.”

“He says all he needs is a chance,” coach Gonzales said. “We have three more scrimmages between now and the end of spring ball. We’ll keep letting him get reps and see how he does.”

For now, Milacek is getting reps with the third team. It will be a tough road for the new linebacker to get on the gridiron, however, he believes his athleticism will help push him along.

“There’s guys bigger than me in the linebacker room and stronger than me. Of course, they’ve been doing it their whole life, but my speed definitely is going to help me.”

Spring football will continue through March 12.