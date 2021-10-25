UNM quarterback Isaiah Chavez is Mountain West Freshman of the Week

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Stock image of a University of New Mexico Lobo football helmet.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – University of New Mexico quarterback Isaiah Chavez was named Mountain West Freshman of the Week Monday after leading the Lobos to a 14-3 road victory over Wyoming last Saturday, the first league win of the season for the Lobos.

Story Continues Below

Chavez set a Lobo record with a .909 completion percentage, going 10-for-11 for 112 yards and a touchdown. The .909 was the second-best completion percentage ever in a Mountain West game. Chavez also had 49 yards on the ground to lead the Lobos in rushing. Chavez helped the Lobos stop a five-game losing skid while filling in for the injured Terry Wilson. Wilson is still recovering from a dislocated elbow.

The Lobos are on an open week and will not play again until Nov. 6, when they host UNLV.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES