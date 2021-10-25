UNM quarterback Isaiah Chavez is Mountain West Freshman of the Week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – University of New Mexico quarterback Isaiah Chavez was named Mountain West Freshman of the Week Monday after leading the Lobos to a 14-3 road victory over Wyoming last Saturday, the first league win of the season for the Lobos.

Chavez set a Lobo record with a .909 completion percentage, going 10-for-11 for 112 yards and a touchdown. The .909 was the second-best completion percentage ever in a Mountain West game. Chavez also had 49 yards on the ground to lead the Lobos in rushing. Chavez helped the Lobos stop a five-game losing skid while filling in for the injured Terry Wilson. Wilson is still recovering from a dislocated elbow.

The Lobos are on an open week and will not play again until Nov. 6, when they host UNLV.