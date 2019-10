ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo Football junior punter Tyson Dyer has been named to the Ray Guy Award Great 8 after averaging 47.8 yards per punt against Liberty, with all 5 punts inside the 20-yard line. You can vote to get Tyson the Ray Guy Punter of the Week Award by clicking here.

UNM Football will open conference play next, as they take on San Jose State at their place on Friday at 8 p.m MT.