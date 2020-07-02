UNM punter Tyson Dyer feeling great after hip surgery

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – University of New Mexico punter Tyson Dyer is ready to improve upon a season that saw him lead the nation in punts inside the 20-yard line. The Lobo senior said he is 100% healthy after hip surgery and six months of rehab.

“It was my punting leg,” said Dyer. “Basically, I had extra bone growth and bone spurs that were restricting my movement. I feel like now I can punt and I’m not as sore after I punt and also with my leg swing I’ve gained a little bit more flexibility and freedom in the hip.”

The last couple of Lobos to make an NFL roster and play significant minutes has been a punter and a kicker. Dyer may be next. College Football Rankings has Dyer listed among the top five punters heading into the 2020 season.

“My main goal has been, sort of been working to become the best punter that I can be and anything else is just really icing on the cake,” said Dyer. “I have my eyes set on the NFL, but it’s not my end goal because I feel like you kind of set yourself up for failure in that regard. I will work as hard as I can as any other punter in the country to get to the place where I will have the best opportunity to make it.”

Dyer has something in common with Lobo’s new head coach Danny Gonzales. They both punted for UNM.