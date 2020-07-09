News Alert
Heat stress advisory issued as New Mexico expected to see 100-degree temperatures
Live Now
WATCH KRQE AT 10PM

UNM punter raising awareness for international students, athletes

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Football punter Tyson Dyer took to Twitter to raise awareness of the possibility that international student-athletes could be sent home, come the fall season.

The Federal Government has a current administration policy that says that international students without visas will have to leave the country or transfer to another university if they cannot have on-site instruction. This could pose a problem across the country as most schools are planning on having a mostly online approach, due to COVID-19. Dyer posted a petition that looked to gain 100,000 signatures and it has now reached that mark.

“It’s not personally my petition, I just saw it and I thought it was a good idea to share. I did notice that when I sent that out it was at about 80,000 and then last night when I checked it was at about 105,000. So, it looked like they succeeded the goal, and obviously the more signatures the better. It sends an even stronger message,” said Dyer.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Wednesday Night Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Wednesday Night Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss