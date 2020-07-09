UNM punter raising awareness for international students, athletes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Football punter Tyson Dyer took to Twitter to raise awareness of the possibility that international student-athletes could be sent home, come the fall season.

The Federal Government has a current administration policy that says that international students without visas will have to leave the country or transfer to another university if they cannot have on-site instruction. This could pose a problem across the country as most schools are planning on having a mostly online approach, due to COVID-19. Dyer posted a petition that looked to gain 100,000 signatures and it has now reached that mark.

“It’s not personally my petition, I just saw it and I thought it was a good idea to share. I did notice that when I sent that out it was at about 80,000 and then last night when I checked it was at about 105,000. So, it looked like they succeeded the goal, and obviously the more signatures the better. It sends an even stronger message,” said Dyer.