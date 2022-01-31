ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A physical therapy student at the University of New Mexico is competing at this year’s winter Olympics. Thirty-year-old Jessica Yeaton was born in Perth, Australia, and is part of Australia’s Olympic cross country ski team.

She skied in college at Montana State University and then on a professional team for four years. She came to UNM several years ago to be part of the three-year doctor of physical therapy program and has spent her off time training in the Sandias. She also competed in the 2018 Olympics in South Korea.