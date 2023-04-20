ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A project that was nearly five years in the making came to fruition on Thursday as the University of New Mexico (UNM) officially opened the New Mexico Mutual Champions Training Center. The 11,312-square foot facility will allow for all Lobo athletic teams to have a new space in which to continue athletic performance training.

“This is part of making New Mexico proud of the University of New Mexico,” said UNM President Garnett S. Stokes. “Our doorway to our institution is through so much of the time, our athletics department.”

The new facility is open to every UNM student-athlete, which is extremely beneficial to many of them and gives them an opportunity to train close to home. Currently, the football and basketball teams are the only ones with a weight room.

“That’s what’s awesome because currently, we’re using the basketball gym,” said golfer Bastian Amat. “Most of the team lives in Lobo Village, so literally about like a minute’s drive from here. It’s perfect because we have early workouts with the team, so it’s really convenient.”

The facility is located in the south end-zone of the football stadium.