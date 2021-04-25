UNM Men’s Tennis wins second-straight MW title Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico as a whole has had a string of Mountain West titles this year. UNM Women's Basketball, Women's Soccer, Women's Cross Country, and Women's Golf have all taken the conference titles recently and the coaches and players are saying that spirit is high at the moment at UNM.

"You feel it like, I don't think we win that game on without all the support from the other teams on Saturday night. I just think that it was the extra edge that pushed us over and certainly, it started from Women's Basketball, but I think at the end of football season you started to feel this buzz because they were playing with this passion, and I would give a ton of credit to Danny for that," said UNM Soccer Coach Heather Dyche.