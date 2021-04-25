UNM Men’s Tennis wins second-straight MW title Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo Men’s Tennis came into Saturday knowing that if they beat Air Force, they would win the Conference title. Well, the Lobos did just that.
UNM took four straight set victories. The Lobos earned the league’s automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament. This will mark UNM’s first postseason appearance since 2015.