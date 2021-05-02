UNM Men’s Golf wins 2nd straight Conference Team Title on Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Men’s Golf successfully defended their title on Saturday, and they did so in a thrilling finish, as they claimed the 2021 Mountain West Championship after a playoff with Nevada. This team title marks a Mountain West record eighth for the Lobos.

“The way we won and the golf we had to play because of the scores that were being shot today it’s really hard to find a better round of golf that I have been a part of than today. To shoot 19 under to set a Mountain West record in the final round you know, given the scenario is, I couldn’t ask for any more,” said UNM Men’s Golf Head Coach Glen Millican.