UNM Men’s Cherry and Silver Scrimmage was a success on Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo Men’s Basketball was showcased in front of the public inside of the Pit on Saturday night. The annual Cherry and Silver Scrimmage showed UNM fans what they could expect heading into this season, as new and old players showcased their skills.

“I don’t know if I have had a team that has been this kind of united to this point, so I am really excited about that. I hope the crowd felt that and I hope we can kind of feed off of each other as this season unfolds,” said UNM Men’s Basketball Coach Paul Weir.

Makuach Maluach led UNM in overall scoring on the night, as he finished with 23 points. But overall, it was a good showing of scoring and defense on Saturday night. The moral is definitely high on this team and they have high hopes for the 2019-2020 season.

“I would say its a lot better, a lot better, and we are going to keep on pushing. This year is going to be way better than last year,” said UNM forward Carlton Bragg.

UNM will have two scrimmages against other teams before they tip off their season on November 6 hosting ENMU.