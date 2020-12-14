UNM Men’s Basketball wins thier season opener with Rice, 72-61

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Men’s Basketball started their season with a victory on Sunday, 72-61, over Rice University in Houston, Texas. UNM played fast and played a lot of guys in their season opener, but Makuach Maluach would stand out.

Maluach finished with a double-double as he put up 23 points and pulled down 12 rebounds. Weir told media earlier in the year that Maluach was playing with the fire he had as a freshman, and it showed against Rice. Maluach said after their victory that he really enjoys playing with this team.

“You know, I really like the way we came out and played today, like especially with it being our first game. All the guys, we really like each other, we feed off of each other really well, and as long as we defend, we feel like we can beat anybody,” said Makuach Maluach.

UNM moves on to play Our Lady of The Lake University on Tuesday at Rice University in Houston, Texas. Our Lady of The Lake is an NAIA program. That game will tip-off at 5 p.m. and will be streamed live on YouTube.