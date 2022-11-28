ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo Men’s Basketball improved their record to 6-0 and won this year’s Lobo Classic with a 98-74 victory over Northern Colorado on Sunday.

“Morris Udeze was phenomenal. Our guys did a great job of finding him. He did an unbelievable job of making free throws for a guy who hasn’t been shooting great from the foul line. Jaelen House bounced back and played a great game, Mash was rock solid. So, it was a good win”, said UNM Head Basketball Coach Richard Pitino.

Udeze had a career-best night, finishing with a game-high of 33 points and 14 rebounds. Udeze also went 13-13 from the free throw line, which is also a career-best for him. “I have been working on my free throws every day and trying to just keep on shooting them, really. So, man, its really a blessing, and I didn’t know I had 14 rebounds, either. It’s a blessing”, said Morris Udeze.

Jamal Mashburn Jr. also had another solid night as he finished with 16 points, and Jaelen House put up 22 points in this game while racking up two blocks. House tied for the most blocks in this tournament with 5.