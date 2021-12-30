UNM men’s basketball to tip-off conference play on Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo men’s basketball will tip-off Mountain West play on Saturday against Nevada. UNM was supposed to tip off conference play on Tuesday against Colorado State but due to COVID-19 protocols within the CSU program, that game was postponed.

So, UNM will now head into their game with Nevada, 11 games removed from their last matchup against Norfolk State. “They were pretty out of shape. Yeah, I mean, you are trying to get their wind back. Even the altitude, you feel more out of shape than you normally do, but you got 4 days to kind of ease into it,” said UNM Head Basketball Coach Richard Pitino.

“It’s been good throughout the week, it’s getting better and better. So, we are going to take this practice and just get better. I look at this like a challenge for myself and also for the team, for us getting a big road win and just start conference playoff on a good note,” said UNM Guard Jamal Mashburn Jr.

UNM comes into this game with a 7-6 overall record, while Nevada is 6-5. This Saturday’s game will be the first meeting between Richard Pitino and former UNM Head Coach Steve Alford. “He showed what can be done. The Pit was as good of a home-court as any in the country when he was here. They have a lot of talent at Nevada, they have had kind of a clunky year just cause of COVID, pauses and so on, but what he was able to do here was terrific and certainly, we respect it,” said Pitino.

UNM versus Nevada will be on Saturday at 7 pm and will be shown on FS1.