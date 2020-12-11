UNM men’s basketball tips off season Sunday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico’s Men’s Basketball finally has a season-opening game. The Lobos will tip-off their 2020-2021 season against the Rice Owls in Houston, Texas on Sunday at 1 p.m. This game will be streamed online, but there is a fee to watch this game.

After Sunday’s match-up, Rice University has also agreed to allow the Lobos to play at their facility on Tuesday and or Thursday if opponents become available.

Earlier this week it was announced that “The Rip” will be Lobo basketball’s temporary home this year due to the pandemic. The facility is located Lubbock Christian University.

