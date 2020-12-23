UNM men’s basketball to step it up in next game after loss at Boise State

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – University of New Mexico men’s basketball opened their conference schedule with a 77-53 loss at Boise State on Monday night. “I told the guys after the game, I don’t, obviously their length is strong so I don’t want to take away from that, but I just thought it was their intensity. I thought they played harder defensively than we did and it’s a great learning lesson to see a team with that experience play that hard. We just didn’t quite have it,” said UNM Head Coach Paul Weir.

UNM took a lead with a game-opening three-pointer but Boise State would take control after that, and finish with four scorers in the double figures. UNM definitely struggled in their first loss, on both sides of the ball. “Unfortunately, we just had a really tough time taking care of the basketball tonight. You know, we got a young group, and they get the ball and it might be a loose ball or a play and they just get excited and they throw something that’s not there. We just got to learn to be more patient offensively,” said Weir.

Now 0-1 in conference play and 3-1 overall, UNM will play Boise State again on Wednesday. Players said after this game that nerves could have played into their performance, but they are taking it as a learning experience and are optimistic moving forward. “We just need to stay positive. The good thing about this schedule right now, you know a positive to it is, we get to come back and play Wednesday. You know we seen them throw their first punch and now we got to throw ours,” said UNM forward Logan Padgett.

UNM versus Boise State is Wednesday at 8 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.

