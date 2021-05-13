UNM men’s basketball sign Sebastian Forsling

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sebastian Forsling committed to the University of New Mexico men’s basketball over the weekend. His official signing was announced by the Lobos Thursday. The six-foot eleven Forsling will be a freshman at New Mexico, adding to what is becoming a tall frontcourt.

Forsling is from Sweden and averaged over 14 points, a little over seven rebounds, and nearly two blocks per game. He is the seventh new addition under first-year coach Richard Pitino. “Sebastian is a valuable addition to our program,” said Pitino. “We set out this Spring to sign front-court players with size and skill to operate in the paint and on the perimeter. Sebastian has all those tools and great potential to get better in every phase of the game.”

Forsling comes to New Mexico with experience playing for junior national teams in Sweden. Why did he choose New Mexico? “The word ‘family’ means a lot to me and UNM is all about family,” said Forsling “‘The lone wolf dies but the pack survives’ is a quote I live for.”