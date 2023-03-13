ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –University of New Mexico Men’s Basketball is post-season bound for the first time since 2014, after earning a 2-seed in the 2023 NIT. The Lobos will host Utah Valley in an opening round matchup at The Pit on Wednesday at 8 pm.

UNM will make their 20th all-time NIT appearance on Wednesday night. This will be their first since 2011 when they beat UTEP in the first round at The Pit. UNM hasn’t made it past the 2nd round in the NIT since 2001.

The 21-11 Lobos will host a 25-8 Utah Valley team out of the WAC, that Wednesday night game will also be shown on ESPN+.