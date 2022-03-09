ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The season has come to an end for Lobo men’s basketball. UNM was eliminated in the first game of the Mountain West tournament on Wednesday.

It was an up and down season for year one of the Richard Pitino era. UNM finished the season 5-13 in conference play and 13-19 overall. Despite the record, Pitino had to overcome a lot during his first season in the Land of Enchantment.

Starting off, Pitino didn’t exactly inherit a winning program. The former Minnesota coach came to New Mexico in the middle of a pandemic and wasn’t allowed to recruit. He has stated repeatedly that it is hard to acquire talent and build a program through zoom interviews.

UNM then basically lost its entire frontcourt. Valdir Manuel left the team in late November, Gethro Muscadin in late December and Emmanuel Kuac suffered a season-ending leg injury in early January. The Lobos had to roll with Sebastian Forsling, a freshman that was expected to redshirt, as the big man for a majority of the season, and play with a much smaller roster than many opponents.

Despite much of the roster chaos, the Lobos began the season 8-6 against non-conference opponents. It was then a rough start in league play as UNM opened 0-7 against Mountain West opponents. The Lobos then ground out some wins during the last month of the season and ended the year 6-5 before falling in the tournament.

While it may seem like a disappointing season, there were many bright spots for sure. UNM won the first matchup against NMSU, scoring a season-high 101 points. Another big win for New Mexico came when the Lobos also took down No. 22 ranked Wyoming 75-66 and celebrated the win by awarding senior walk-ons Jordan Arroyo and Clay Patterson with scholarships. Finally, to close out the season, the Lobos won the last game of the year against UNLV 76-67.

There are many reasons to be optimistic going into next year. First-year Lobos Jamal Mashburn Jr. and Jalen House were both selected as All-Mountain West and are young players with a ton of experience. Both guards showed that they are capable of playing at a high level, as Mashburn scored in double figures in every conference game, and House scored a single-game league-high of 42 points.

Unless a senior transfer comes to town, the Lobos will have no seniors on the roster next season. It is still not known if any current players plan on leaving, but regardless, New Mexico will have a young corps of players with game experience moving forward.