UNM Men's Basketball riding momentum into the MW Tournament

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- Lobo Men’s Basketball is headed to the 2020 Mountain West Tournament as a No. 7 seed, and they will play No. 10 seed San Jose State in the first round on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. Head Coach Paul Weir is happy with where his team is at right now, and it helps that they are coming off of a huge victory over Utah State on Saturday to get a little momentum heading into the Tournament.

“I know there has been losses, but I have still gone home from practice, we went home from practice and felt awesome about it. We stay positive everyday, we teach every day, but deep deep down I don’t know if they started to doubt or not, but tonight was obviously a huge step to recover if that is where they were,” said UNM Head Coach Paul Weir, after their win on Saturday.

