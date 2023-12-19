ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Before going home for the holidays, Richard Pitino and his UNM Lobo men’s basketball team will try to stretch a nine-game winning streak into ten. The Lobos have used an explosive offense and stifling defense to keep the streak alive. The Lobos have recorded at least ten steals in four straight games. It’s the longest such streak at UNM since 1981. The 10-1 Lobos are hosting 7-4 UC Irvine on Wednesday night.

So far the Anteaters are 1-2 against Mountain West teams. They beat San Jose State but, the Anteaters lost to Utah State and San Diego State. The latter by only one point. “Just a history of success,” said Pitino. “Offensively they are very disciplined. Defensively they are in the right place at all times. They had the SDSU game won, they won at USC, neck, and neck at Utah State. Its a game that we have a high level of respect for. I mean, they are 55 in the NET. So, this is a potential quad two type win. So, we know its going to be extremely challenging.”

What else will be challenging is keeping up the intensity. With the holiday season approaching, players have to guard against the matchup turning into a trap game. “We are in the season now, so everything outside this is secondary and it doesn’t really matter,” said UNM guard Jemarl Baker Jr. “So, we have another game to be our best, and then we get a little break, but we have to focus on tomorrow.”

The Anteaters are 1-4 away from home. Game time at The Pit Wednesday night is 7 p.m.