ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Week 8 AP-Top 25 Poll came out on Monday and the 12-0 Lobo Men’s Basketball team made the list for the first time since the 2013-2014 season. The University of New Mexico ranks #22 in the country and is now just one of three remaining unbeaten teams in NCAA Division I Basketball.

“I am not going to act like going 12-0 in the non-conference isn’t an accomplishment with what we took over and what we inherited and the whole situation. To be able to do that in year two is great and it just speaks to the character in the locker room and the coaching staff has done a great job. So, we will enjoy it for a day or two and then we will obviously turn the page and lock in on Colorado State,” said UNM Head Basketball Coach Richard Pitino after UNM’s victory over Prairie View A&M last week.

In 2014, when UNM was last ranked, they did go on to make an appearance in the NCAA Tournament. Fans are currently elated with how this team is doing and for some fans, it’s special when the Lobos do well, as Lobo roots go deeper than basketball.

“It’s always been something for me and my family to connect on and when the Lobos are good, that just brings us much closer together. And as for a community, I think its something for Albuquerque to rally around,” said lifelong Lobos fan Will Corey.

UNM is currently the only Mountain West Conference team to be in the AP-Top 25 and they will now test their 12-0 record on Wednesday when they tip off conference play against Colorado State at 7:00 p.m.