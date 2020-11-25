UNM men’s basketball practice underway in Texas

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico Men’s Basketball held their fourth practice since relocating to Levelland, Texas, last week. UNM has not had much practice time as a full team this year, but with the season approaching Head Coach Paul Weir says his team remains confident.

“After four practices I don’t think there is anyone in this program that doesn’t feel very good about this team right now. We know where we are picked, we know what people think of some of our guys individually, and maybe even me individually, but I don’t think that has made any impact on how we personally feel about what our trajectory can be as a ball club,” said Weir.

UNM is set to open their conference schedule at Boise State, but as of now, that is up in the air according to Weir. KRQE Sports will keep you updated on Lobo Men’s Basketball.

