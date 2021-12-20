UNM men’s basketball loses to SMU, 90-72

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo men’s basketball fell to 6-6 on the season after losing on Sunday to SMU, 90-72. This loss marks UNM’s second straight and once again UNM’s defense would not be the best.

“I think that is the best team we have played quite frankly. I think that is a really good team. There are things that we got to get better at. We are certainly not where we need to be with anything, I don’t think that we are good at one thing defensively. So, we will keep working on it”, said UNM Head Coach Richard Pitino.

As a team, SMU was much bigger than UNM and it showed as SMU out-rebounded the Lobos 48-32 and also finished with 42 points in the paint. The Mustangs finished with 3 scorers in the double figures, including a game-high of 33 from Kendric Davis. Jamal Mashburn Jr. had a solid day for the Lobos, as he finished with 25 points. Mashburn believes this team still has some work to do, but he likes the potential for this team in the future.

“You know, we are all young and we are all still learning. It’s not going to be a finished product yet, but we just got to be able to stay positive and work on the things that we need to work on. as far as the defensive end, helping each other out, working on crackdowns, boxing out, just the little stuff. You know, I am still very excited about this group”, said Mashburn Jr.

UNM will move on to play Norfolk State on Tuesday at 7 p.m., that match-up will be UNM’s final non-conference game of the regular season.