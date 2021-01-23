UNM Men’s Basketball loses to San Jose State on Saturday 83-71

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Men’s Basketball suffered a tough loss on Saturday to San Jose State, 83-71, and now fall to 1-9 in Mountain West play and 5-9 overall. It was a poor performance for the Lobos, as they were outscored 50-36 in the second half, and Head Coach Paul Weir did not like the effort he got out of his team on Saturday afternoon.

“I haven’t seen anything like this out of this team this year. So, it’s obviously like I said, is more of a reflection of me than them, because all I have really asked for is effort and we did not have that today,” said Paul Weir.

Weir kept focusing the blame on himself in Saturday’s post-game press conference, but his team’s effort was also the main topic in his post game thoughts. “As much as I tried to coax it out of them with encouragement, or anger, or whatever it might be to see if we could get them going, it just wasn’t there today,” said Weir.

UNM was riding a win and looking for their second victory in conference on Saturday, but this team looked totally different than they did on Thursday. “They made transition 3s, which they didn’t make in the last one. Obviously the pick 6s, we had 9 turnovers in game one, we had 9 at half, so you could tell right away that our execution and our focus on the game just was not there, and unfortunately, it gave them confidence, and then it’s hard to get guys back out of rhythm,” said Weir.

Saturday’s box scores are available online, but stats that jump out are that UNM racked up 15 turnovers. SJSU had 20 fast break points and UNM only 5. UNM shot 50% from the field, but SJSU was 53% from the field and also hit ten 3-pointers.

UNM will now come home to Albuquerque for a few days, but they will be right back in action on Thursday against Fresno State at 9:00 p.m. That game will be shown on CBS Sports Network.