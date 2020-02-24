UNM Men’s Basketball loses on the road to Boise State, 74-61

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM men’s basketball lost their 4th consecutive game on Sunday, 74-61 to Boise State. The Lobos had a different cast getting the start on Sunday afternoon, as Zane Martin, Vante Hendrix, and Keith McGee didn’t get the start.

“Yeah, coaches decision, a little bit of punctuality, and also just also looking for a fresh start. Looking for some new guys to get out there and get some fresh blood and energy to hopefully give us a little bit of a pop down the stretch”, said UNM Head Coach Paul Weir.

UNM had some pop early in this game as they kept up with Boise State and held a lead midway through the first quarter. Boise would go on to take a 37-26 lead at the break though, and while UNM battled in the 2nd half, getting a game-high of 19 points from Vance Jackson, they would still fall.

UNM only finished with two scorers in the double figures, while Boise had three including a game-high of 27 from RJ Williams. UNM once again lost in the rebound game as Boise pulled down 8 more boards than the Lobos and UNM would only finish with 5 offensive rebounds which really hurt them.

“I thought midway through that first half we were right there, we had a lead. I thought we were in good shape. We had a tough stretch there where we went from up 1 to down 7 and then they just kind of had that lead there going into halftime. That 2nd half we pretty much played them even, but that first half just spotting them those points was just too much for us to come back from”, said Weir.

UNM is now 6-10 in conference play with only two more games remaining on their schedule. The Lobos will play Air Force next at their place on Wednesday at 7 p.m.