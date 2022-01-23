UNM Men’s Basketball loses in Wyoming, 93-91

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – University of New Mexico men’s basketball played in another close match-up on the road Saturday night. It was a hard-fought battle, but down the stretch, Wyoming would edge out UNM to win 93-91.

UNM trailed at the end of the first half but went on to make 66% of their shots from the floor in the second half. Four scorers finished in the double figures and Jay Allen-Tovar led UNM in the scoring department, as he finished with a career-high of 25 points. Jaelen House finished with 18 and Jamal Mashburn Jr. finished with 22. Mashburn was solid in the second half as he made 16 of his 22 points after the break.

Mashburn had a chance to tie this game at 87 with 10 seconds to play, but a charge would be called on Mashburn and unhappy with the call Head Coach Richard Pitino would garner a technical foul. UNM would be unable to get a lead after that.

UNM is now 7-12 overall and 0-6 in conference play. The Lobos will move on to host Fresno State on Tuesday at 7 p.m.