UNM Men’s Basketball loses first road game, 87-76 at Colorado

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Men’s Basketball lost their first game of the season on Saturday, as they fell to Colorado 87-76 on the road. UNM’s front court was once again a soft spot for this team, as Colorado finished with 47 total rebounds, which 20 more than UNM. Colorado also racked up 13 second chance points in this game.

It was a tight ballgame the whole way through though, as UNM would stay within reach of Colorado and would even tie the game at 54 in the second half. Jaelen House led all scorers with 22 points, but he would foul out with under 2:30 left to play in the game. Jamal Mashburn Jr. was right behind House, as he finished with 20 points on the night.

Now 1-1 and on the year, UNM will move on to host Grambling State on Monday at 7 p.m.