UNM men’s basketball loses big Wednesday, 89-52 at Boise State

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – University of New Mexico men’s basketball was once again outmatched against Boise State, as they lost in Boise for a 2nd consecutive time on Wednesday night, 89-52. UNM is now 0-2 in Mountain West play and 3-2 overall on the season.

The Lobos couldn’t find a rhythm at all on Wednesday night, as they struggled on both ends of the floor, and ended up turning the ball over 18 times while only racking up 3 assists. UNM’s top scorers were Rod Brown and Makuach Maluach, and both only finished with 8 points.

UNM shot 33% from the field against Boise and they only made 1 three-pointer on the night. UNM will move on to play Nevada in Lubbock, TX, on December 31st at 7 p.m., and that game will be shown on Fox Sports 1.

