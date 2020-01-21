UNM men’s basketball looks to snap two-game losing skid

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo men’s basketball will look to end a two-game losing skid on Tuesday as they host San Jose State at 8 p.m.

UNM lost to San Jose State on January 1, so they are looking to split their season series; but they are also looking to improve to 13-0 at home, which would be a first for the Lobos since they joined the Mountain West.

“Yeah, I think we obviously need to stay positive and keep working with who we have and try and give ourselves the best chance to win on Tuesday night,” said UNM Head coach Paul Weir.

Coach Weir also gave KRQE Sports an update on Vance Jackson on Saturday.

“Nothing really imminent at this point. I don’t know how long it will take for him to get back to the court, but we are obviously hopeful that it will be sooner rather than later,” said Weir.

KRQE Sports reached out to UNM Basketball on Monday and they didn’t have an update on Vance Jackson. UNM will look to improve their 15-5 overall and 4-3 conference record on Tuesday against San Jose State at 8 p.m.