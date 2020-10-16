UNM Men’s Basketball holds first official practice

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico Men’s Basketball held its first official practice on Thursday. Head Coach Paul Weir addressed the media before the practice and said that he feels this year’s team is the most athletic he has had since he got here.

Another thing that Weir likes about his roster this season, is that he has a lot of guys. “We might need some more bodies on the team this year. No one knows where this is going to go or what it’s going to mean and now we have 18 guys, it’s a lot,” said Paul Weir. Weir referenced watching Major League Baseball during the pandemic and saw how teams needed to call up a lot of players, due to positive COVID-19 tests.

While he has a lot of guys, most of them are younger, as UNM will feature 10 freshman and sophomores on this year’s roster. There are only two seniors on this year’s team and Weir expects senior, Makuach Maluach, to play a leadership role but he also expects other guys to step up.

“I would start with Kieth Mcgee for sure, we have to get more out of him on and off of the court. Byron Matos, we are counting on and I don’t think I am going to be able to ignore that and then people like Rod Brown and Saquan Singleton and Jeremiah Francis, even though they are new I think that their overall age and experience is something that they are going to have to impress upon this team,” said Weir.

UNM does not have a non-conference schedule set yet, as they continue to look at possible MTE tournaments, but they are scheduled to start their conference games on December 29.

