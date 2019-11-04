UNM Men’s Basketball has options at point guard heading into the season

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- Lobo Men’s Basketball will tip-off their 2019-2020 season on Wednesday at home against ENMU at 7 p.m. Since Paul Weir came on as the programs Head Coach he has had trouble finding a solid point guard that fits the system he likes to play in.

This year, Weir has options. JaQuan Lyle returns to the team healthy and ready to play, Texas A&M transfer JJ Caldwell brings some experience to the position, and Coach Weir also sees one more guy being able to play point guard this season.

“Obviously JJ (JJ Caldwell), that is his natural position he is great there. JaQuan (JaQuan Lyle) has a history there and can play there, and then yesterday was the first day we put Zane (Zane Martin) there, just kind of exclusively. Those are going to be as of now our three-point guard options. We are just working through it, I wish I could give you a straight one, I think they are all great options”, said UNM Men’s Basketball Coach Paul Weir.

UNM will start its season on Wednesday at 7 p.m. hosting Eastern New Mexico University.