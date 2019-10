ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- Its been a good weekend for UNM Men’s Basketball, as the Lobos got a verbal commitment from Bayron Matos on Saturday and then another commitment from Nolan Dorsey on Sunday.

Dorsey is also a player from the 2020 class. The 6″4 point guard is finishing up high school in North Carolina at Millbrook High.

He is a great passing point guard and he along with Matos will potentially be great additions.