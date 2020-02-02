UNM Men’s Basketball fall on the road to Fresno State 82-77

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo Men’s basketball had a solid start on Saturday night against Fresno State, as they led by as many as 16 points in the first half. The 3-ball was a key for the Lobos early in this one, as Keith McGee finished 6-9 from three and notched 18 points at the end of this game.

UNM led 45-34 at the half, and they once again had good performances from Zane Martin and Corey Manigault, who both finished with 18 points. Fresno State would eat away at that Lobo lead in the second half though, as they came back to take a lead with under 2 minutes to play and they would close out a victory at the free-throw line.

An 82-77 loss drops the Lobos record to 16-8 overall and 5-6 in conference play. “It was a heartbreaking loss for the kids, they played really hard. We thought we were gonna get one and it got taken away from us at the end by a good basketball team, but right now, we just have to pick up the pieces and get ready for Saturday,” said UNM Head Coach Paul Weir.

UNM will host Wyoming next on Saturday at 4 p.m.