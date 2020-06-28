UNM Men’s Basketball expected to hire Scott Padgett as assistant coach

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sources told KRQE Sports on Saturday night that UNM Men’s Basketball and Scott Padgett are close but not final, on a deal to fill the assistant coaching vacancy.

UNM Men’s Basketball is in need of an assistant coach after Jerome Robinson left the program. Padgett recently left his position as Head Coach at Samford University, where he held a record of 84-115 with the Bulldogs over six seasons, including 10-23 this past year.

Padgett is a former NCAA Champion with the Kentucky Wildcats and went on to play eight seasons in the NBA. Padgett was a first-round NBA Draft pick in 1999. After his playing career, he amassed 11 years of coaching experience. Stick with KRQE Sports for all of the latest on this story.