UNM Men’s Basketball edges out Utah State in regular-season finale, 66-64

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Men’s Basketball finished out their regular season with a huge victory at home on Saturday night, as they upset Utah State in the Pit 66-64.

It was senior night at the Pit and that could have given this team a little extra juice playing one of the conferences best teams, Utah State. Corey Manigault and JaQuan Lyle were honored before this game, as the lone two seniors, and Manigualt got UNM going in this game.

Corey finished with 16 points and scored seven of UNM’s first 10 points in this game. The Lobos led by one at the break in this game, but Utah State would separate things in the second half. The Aggies led by as many as 11 points in the second half, as they got a game-high of 18 points and 14 rebounds from Neemias Queta. Utah State finished with 10 more rebounds than UNM, but the Lobos did not show quit in this game.

UNM finished with four scores in the double figures, including a team-high of 17 from Vance Jackson. Jackson was huge in the second half and UNM would follow as they finished out a huge victory at home.

UNM finishes their regular season at 18-13 overall and 7-11 in conference play, which gives the Lobos a seven seed in the upcoming Mountain West Tournament. Number seven will play #10 San Jose State on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. in Las Vegas, Nevada.