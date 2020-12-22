UNM men’s basketball drops their conference opener to Boise State, 77-53

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico’s men’s basketball was outplayed on Monday night against Boise State, as the Lobos dropped their Mountain West Conference opener 77-53.

“They did a good job defensively, they collapsed on everything, they didn’t let us get the inside paint touches and shots that we wanted, and then they had good closeouts on the back end as well,” said UNM Head Basketball Coach Paul Weir.

Makuach Maluach finished with a team-high of 13 points, but unable to find a rhythm on offense and on defense, Boise State would run away with this one. Boise out rebounded UNM 35-29, finished with 43 points in the paint (UNM finished with 26) and Boise finished with 4 scorers in the double figures, including a game-high of 20 points from Alston. “I don’t think we came into tonight with the intensity and the effort that we would have liked, but hopefully this is a learning curve for our team,” said Makuach Maluach.

Now 0-1 in the conference and 3-1 overall. UNM will play Boise State again on Wednesday at 8 p.m. and that game will be shown on CBS Sports Network.

