UNM men’s basketball drops a close game against UNLV, 53-46

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM men’s basketball got off to their best start of the season on Monday night against UNLV. The Lobos jumped out to an early lead and had a strong performance from Saquan Singleton, as he finished with 10 points in the 1st half. Singleton would finish the game with 11 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists, 4 steals, and a block.

UNM lead 28-27 at the half, but the game would be very back and forth after that. UNM looked much stronger in multiple areas on Monday night, as they matched UNLV on the boards with 36 rebounds and they finished with 10 assists. Their defense also stood out against the Rebels.

“I felt like, going into this we could guard them. I feel like we have a very good defensive team, if our offense stays the heck out of the way, and our offense unfortunately still tonight just couldn’t quite let our defense be our defense”, said UNM Head Basketball Coach Paul Weir.

UNM falls to 0-8 in conference play after losing 53-46, but it is a step in the right direction, as this was the first game in conference play this year that they had a strong chance at winning. “We have not been at that stage of the game, or that close this season so it was new for us, it was new for everybody. So, we need to practice and close out games well”, said UNM Forward Valdir Manuel.

UNM will move on to play San Jose State next, and that 2-game series will tip off on Thursday at 1pm.