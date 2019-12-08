UNM Men’s Basketball beats Wyoming on the road Saturday, 79-65

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – It was a slow start for both teams on Saturday afternoon in Laramie, Wyoming, but the Lobos would find their footing later in the first half.

JaQuan Lyle finished with 13 points in this game and he, along with Corey Manigault, got UNM going in the first half. Manigault finished with a team-high of 18 points in this game that the Lobos led 32-21 at the half.

UNM would close this game out on the road, with Carlton Bragg playing finisher for the Lobos. Bragg ended this game with 15 points and 15 rebounds in the 79-65 victory, and he believes this team has a high ceiling moving forward.

“Its all about hard work and you just have to bring it every day and be a competitor. The sky is the limit, but we are just going to keep getting better,” said Carlton Bragg after this win.

UNM earns their fourth consecutive victory and betters to 2-0 in conference play and 9-2 overall. Coach Paul Weir was happy with his team’s performance after this game.

“You know I haven’t talked about winning all year long, but this morning before the game was the first time I talked about it. Saying, this game is going to matter in March. I know its only December and it doesn’t feel that way, but we need this one,” said UNM Head Basketball Coach Paul Weir.

UNM will now return home to prepare for New Mexico State on Saturday at 5 p.m.